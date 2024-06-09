Celebrating interconnectedness through traditional arts

The colorful celebration of identity and interconnection among the Pacific Island nations began with the 13th Pacific Festival of Arts and Culture.

Renowned for showcasing indigenous art techniques, including weaving, carving, and masi, this annual festival is a monument to the rich cultural legacy that the region shares.

Speaking to FBC News, prominent Masi vendor Wati Talavutu highlights the deep bond amongst Pacific Islanders, based on common customs and traditions, while showcasing the distinctive artistic expressions present within each culture.

Article continues after advertisement



[Prominent Masi vendor Wati Talavutu]

“Basically, for Pacific island countries, it’s the voyages that take the other traditions to other countries. So, yes, there is a connection. I also believe there is a connection.”



[Prominent Masi vendor Wati Talavutu]

Talavutu says such festival’s encourage cross-cultural interchange because they act as couriers for the dissemination of customs and arts throughout national boundaries.

She emphasizes that it is the difference between hitting the mass of the bark cloth itself that makes the difference which differs the Fijian masi.

Attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of cultural experiences during the event, from exhibitions displaying the different artistic expressions of the Pacific to live weaving and carving demonstrations.

In addition to providing a forum for artistic expression, this event acts as a catalyst for developing stronger linkages and understanding between Pacific communities.