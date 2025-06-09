Caregivers struggle to understand impact of sexual abuse

Caregivers in Fiji continue to face significant challenges when supporting children who have experienced trauma, including those who have been placed in care under the Director of Social Welfare.

Sister Kalolaine Tuineau of Saint Christopher’s Home says while caregivers work hard to remain positive and provide stability for every child, many are confronted with situations they do not immediately understand.

She says some caregivers, including sisters, women of faith, and untrained but caring motherly figures, may not always be aware of the severity of the effects of sexual abuse on children.

Article continues after advertisement

She says caregivers must also be conscious of their own backgrounds and prejudices to ensure they offer support without judgment.

Sister Kalolaine says one of the biggest challenges is earning the trust of children who have already experienced deep hurt and broken relationships. She says caregivers must walk closely and steadily with each child to help rebuild that trust.

She adds that caregivers also need compassionate feedback to improve the way they support children, especially after listening to difficult stories.

“And as you know, with the caregivers that we have, we have our sisters. We also have women who just come and work with us because of their faith. Some women are not educated and are very loving mothers, aunties that you can go to.”

Meanwhile, Salvation Army officer Karen Krishnan says trauma among women survivors often affects their ability to recognise the risks their children may face. Krishnan manages a shelter for gender-based violence survivors and says many women are simply trying to survive, making it difficult for them to focus on child safety.

She says their child safeguarding policies guide all their work, and the organisation focuses on keeping children safe while also training mothers on how to protect their children after they leave the shelter.

Krishnan says they remind mothers that their child’s safety is their responsibility, and they teach them basic practices such as staying close to their children at all times.

She says the centre uses a trauma-informed approach when working with both mothers and children, helping survivors understand that what they may see as “naughty” behaviour is often a response to trauma.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.