CanDo4 to strengthen disaster preparedness

ADRA Fiji has officially launched the CanDo4 Project, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and response across Fiji’s Central Division.

The project, running from July 2025 to 2027, is supported by Aktion Deutschland Hilft and the South Pacific Division, and will engage 10 local churches as frontline partners.

ADRA Fiji’s Emergency Coordinator Angelina Taufaga emphasized the project’s goal to empower churches and communities to act before disasters strike, not just in the aftermath.

“And in order for us to strengthen our NAMP, Adra Fiji, together with our churches, will be carrying out trainings and simulation exercises to enhance our emergency assessment skills.Not only just how we respond, but to assess when to respond.”

With a target of over 4,000 beneficiaries, this initiative aims to strengthen emergency planning and coordination, anticipatory action integration relief stock management and green logistics.

The initiative also aims to reinforce early warning systems and foster collaboration with key stakeholders such as the National Disaster Management Office and district administrations.

Despite a modest budget, ADRA Fiji remains committed to maximizing impact through community engagement and faith-based leadership.

