Cancer survivors share recovery journey

Scars may heal, blood count may normalize and years may pass but cancer survivors can never again take life for granted.

Sharing their cancer recovery journey during the Value City annual Pinktober event in Suva, Olive Zoe and Vili Rokovada expressed the need for good support systems.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2017, Olive Zoe says there is a need for more awareness as it is not only hereditary.

“I thank God then that my granddaughter was with me and she kept sane, she kept me from depression, and my family was very supportive. Cancer is not a death threat, it’s a wakeup call. I chose life.”

Pastor Vili Rokovada also shared his experience as a male survivor, saying it is important to break down the wall of masculinity.

“Once it is small and you recognize that something is wrong, it is time to go visit a doctor. Not only women are going through cancer but male too. If it is happening now, it will increase in the future but we must be aware of it.”

Just over $12,600 was raised during the Value City annual Pinktober event.