Canadian visa processing to remain in Australia

Canadian Visa processing for Fijian will continue in Australia.

This was highlighted by Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai, during the opening of the High Commission in Suva yesterday.

Normally, applicants submit their visa applications and complete biometric requirements at the Canada Visa Application Centre in Suva, and the VAC’s role is strictly administrative.

“This is the start, currently the visa’s still being processed in Sydney, but we’re hoping as we grow and as the volume grows, then more opportunities will be here.”

The Center in Suva receives applications, collects biometrics, and securely forwards documents and passports to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in Sydney, Australia for assessment.

All applications are processed by the Sydney Office, which is responsible for reviewing and deciding on temporary resident applications such as visitor visas, study permits, and work permits.

Sarai says apart from visas processing the new Mission is well equipped to offer other services.

“The High Commission here has the full range of services that a High Commission could offer through facilities in Sydney and New Zealand as well.”

As per standard procedure, applicants may submit their applications online through the IRCC portal or via paper submission through the VAC

