Calls for thorough investigation into alleged financial breach

Standing Committee on Public Accounts Sakiusa Tubuna (first from right)

A member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts Sakiusa Tubuna has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged financial regulation breach highlighted in the Asian Development Bank 52nd Meeting Special Investigation Report.

Tubuna has emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that this is a serious issue.

“There has to be a thorough investigation, indeed is bordering on the fraudulent activities being undertaken and those accountable should be taken to task. If those people are still in the system, they should be surcharged. The funds are to be taken out from their pay. And also those that have not left the system, they should be investigated also because there’s substantial amount of money being involved.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Civil Service was given the responsibility to plan the international event, which attracted over 3000 attendees from 76 countries.



[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

As the host country, the former government allocated $10 million to meet the costs of the event, and upon completion of the meeting, the actual cost incurred was $10.9 million.

The Ministry of Civil Service and Finance Ministry presented a joint submissions on the report yesterday.

Standing Committee on Public Accounts Chair Esrom Immanuel says it’s quite peculiar that nothing has been done in this matter.

He lauded the commitment of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service Parmesh Chand who has undertaken the responsibility of forwarding the special investigation report to the appropriate authority.