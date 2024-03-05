News

Calls for proper process in employee migration

Sivaniolo Lumelume Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

March 5, 2024 7:09 am

[ Source : Pleass Global Limited ]

The multi-million dollar water bottling company, Pleass Global Limited, is the latest to express concern about the exodus of workers.

Managing Director Warwick Pleass raised this concern during a recent Talanoa session, where he highlighted the challenges faced by employers when workers do not follow proper procedures before accepting overseas offers.

Pleass is urging the government to explore solutions to this issue.

Article continues after advertisement

Warwick Pleass emphasized the importance of implementing mitigating measures to address this issue.

“Why can’t Fiji put a measure in place that someone can’t migrate until they’ve proven to the satisfaction of the minister or his representative that they’ve given adequate notice to their employer under their contract, served their notice, and allowed the employer to replace them and train somebody else under the contract?”

Please stress that employers are affected by this current trend when they are fulfilling their terms of contract but the employees does not.

Echoing similar sentiments, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh assured that the government would give serious consideration to these concerns.

“What you ask is definitely a genuine one. I mean, every employment contract has a notice period, and that should be respected by both parties. And I believe there is food for thought on how we can work on that. And I assure you, we will be looking into that.”

Pleass Global’s approach aims to provide employers with ample assistance during the transition phase, including hiring replacements and facilitating the training process, to minimize disruptions to workflow.

Calls for proper process in employee migration

7s coaches to meet Trustees on Thursday

Datec empowers women entrepreneurs

Agriculture ministry warns of homemade pesticides

LTA should stop approving new driving schools

FRU may be reluctant to end Gollings contract

Man dies after road accident while former national rep in hospital

Government says it can help FRU as sevens downfall continues

President addresses Fiji’s debt concerns

PM eyes blood tests as solution to school drug cases

Man remanded after cocaine discovered in a boarding house

Serevi empathetic to Fiji 7s title drought

Turnovers still a concern: Drua

‘Dune: Part Two’ brings spice power to the box office with $81.5 million debut

OFC draws for seven tourneys this week

California snow storm closes highway, threatens avalanches

DPP given green light to consolidate drug charges

Raye: Singer-songwriter makes history winning six Brit Awards

Dupont guides France to LA 7s title

Nikki Haley wins Washington, D.C., Republican primary, in small symbolic boost

Damodar Cinemas boost digitization

Nadal hails 'amazing' Alcaraz after exhibition defeat

Film director who was shot by Alec Baldwin says it felt like being hit by a baseball bat

Blyde hat trick secures NZ triumph

Kamala Harris' blunt Gaza words reflect intense government frustration over war

Rihana wows guests with electrifying performance

MPs urged to embrace diversity for Fiji's progress

RFMF Commander calls for reconciliation and restoration

Fiji loses to Pumas

Fiji Police arrest 56 PSV drivers for drug possession

I know they can do it: Rewa Coach

Police investigate death of 77-year-old

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle premieres on Prime Video on March 1

Trial date set for US national

Dream almost ends for Tewa

VP Harris urges Hamas to agree to an immediate ceasefire, pushes Israel on aid to Gaza

Vosarogo urges global action on climate change

Fashion icon Iris Apfel passes away at 102

US VP Harris urges Hamas to agree to an immediate ceasefire, pushes Israel on aid to Gaza

Kava cookies win hearts and palates

Mel B makes apology to fellow Spice Girls

Man faces charges for cocaine possession

Brazil's Medina wins world surfing games, in line for Olympics spot

FSC announces land utilisation plan

New Zealand central bank to implement cyber reporting rules through 2024

PM stresses on fortifying bilateral ties

Indian farmers plan march on Delhi in call for higher crop prices

Israel said to boycott Cairo ceasefire talks over hostage list

Fijiana finish 11th in LA 7s

Haiti violence: Gangs free 4,000 inmates in mass jailbreak

Fijiana goes down in extra time

Mix reactions from coaches after draw

Wainimala Secondary girls starts on a high

Kumar wins Chess Championship

Former 7s stars take a stand, demand change

Wage rate causes more stress on certain industries

Sugar industry faces farmer exodus

Bus drivers can redeem e-ticketing cards : Prasad

Every loss is damaging in United's fight for top-four finish, says Fernandes

PRF celebrates Waste Picker Day

Vunamoli Village overcomes commuting hurdle

New policy to foster growth in planted forests

Foden is best player in Premier League, says Guardiola

LeBron James becomes first player to score 40,000 points

Rewa thrashes Tailevu Naitasiri

Manu's magic show headlines Roosters win in Vegas

Drone Crashes in St. Petersburg, no injuries: national guard

19 tournaments without a title for Fiji 7s

Two teens caught with illicit drugs

Support for women coping with mental stress imperative

Chiefs dominate Brumbies for thumping Super Round win

AG urges community support in drug fight

Raheem double sinks Nasinu

DCE and Brooks magic show steers Manly to Vegas victory

Suva comes from behind to hold Labasa

Haitian police unions plead for help after attack on main prison

Gaza truce talks expected as offensive and aid crisis rage on

Rachel Leviss sues 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars over revenge porn

Fijiana 7s fails to spark in LA

Spain braces for wildfires as beef farmers battle red tape

FCCC advocates for fair internet pricing

GCC holds non-political role

Novotel Entertainment Centre reopens

Bob Marley's Underrated 'Subversive Spirituality'

New department to monitor capital projects

Prioritizing oral health critical

Fiji 7s play Spain in quarter-final

Australia beat New Zealand by 172 runs in first test

Dutch runner Bol smashes her own indoor 400m world record

Google App removal in Indian play store Raises Concerns

Ellen Degeneres’s memorable Oscar selfie turns 10

Second loss for Fijiana 7s

US makes its first Gaza aid airdrop as mediators to seek truce deal

PM warns of impending drug trafficking surge

$4.4 million Parliament revamp

MoE announces pay increase

GCC to champion traditional preservation

Fiji 7s thumps Canada

Tailevu Naitasiri is a threat: Singh

Nunez claims dramatic win for Liverpool, Werner on target for Spurs

Late Digne strike gives Villa 3-2 win over Luton

Two late goals lift West Ham to 3-1 win at wasteful Everton

Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace

Fulham stroll to 3-0 win over Brighton

Newcastle beat Wolves 3-0 for first home win of the year

Kauyaca beats Kwadjo, remains unbeaten

Haider wins, calls out duo

Drua falls in Melbourne

NSW Waratahs produce stunning upset over Crusaders

Blue dominates SGS “battle of the colours"

EFL urged to move towards renewable energy

As famine looms in Gaza, the US scrambles for solutions

Nacebe shines for Naitasiri

14 men Suva down Maroons

Search for escaped inmate continues

Concerns raised on caliber of education

Fiji Pine prioritizes landowner relations

Police urge vigilance

Narrow win for Fiji 7s

Fiji dominates Moana Pasifika in round two

Hundreds witness Kadavu rugby history

PSG held to goalless draw at Monaco

Trump seeks delay of trial on mishandling classified documents

Brazil beat Fijiana 7s in LA

FRU awaits Gollings report

AG affirms Australia's high regard for Fijian workers

Biden says US military to airdrop food and supplies into Gaza

ABC and PINA forge strong media alliances

Other sports eye weightlifting with interest

Fiji's outsourcing potential to be showcased

Blues Perofeta and Sotutu impress All Blacks coaches

Cabinet endorses Fiji-UK hydrographic collaboration

Coleman wins world indoor 60m, Crouser excels in shot put

Gaza aid seekers: 100 plus dead, total toll exceeds 30,000

Karol G's jet makes emergency landing

Minister pursues funding for infrastructure resilience

Fijiana 7s aims for improved outing

Sotutu hat-trick and double for Daugunu

Ambitious plan to provide homes for over 600 families

MoE formalizes status of over 1400 officers

Skipper champs wary of Lautoka

Man cops jail term for manslaughter

Tailevu Naitasiri eyes upset

Ireland claim first ever test victory with six-wicket win over Afghanistan

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami aim to topple Orlando City

Comedian Richard Lewis dead at 76

Off-White shows faux fur and beaded fringes

Nabua youths focus on employment opportunities

Fijiana 7s ready for LA

Fiji U20 braces for Moana Pasifika

Urgent attention to address workers exodus

No further investigation into inmate's death

Degei reigns in RKS

Major supermarket steps in to assist

Labasa women starts OFC Champions League prep

'Dune: Part Two' cast on costumes, politics and veils

Perenara expected to feature for Hurricanes soon

Closing skills gap for Fiji's development says Singh

Arab musicians' songs about Gaza put spotlight on Palestinian issues

Karavi weighbridge opens

Norway's king may soon return home from Malaysia

Cuban painter turns tobacco leaves into smoke-free art

Consider other factors too before selecting a coach:PM

Masked men in Gaza enforce prices in street markets

Adios Madrid! Panda family returns home to China

No easy games in Super Rugby Pacific: Evans

Bus company faces investigation after cash fare claims

Ram relishes playing with the big boys

Plans for the independence of the GCC

Addressing labor mobility

Combined inter-house for four schools

Pentagon walks back Austin's Gaza casualty figures

Fiji takes lead in early warning systems to protect citizens

Naqarawai village suspension bridge restored

Taylor Swift mania hits Philippine classrooms

Lebanon home WC qualifier v Australia moved to Canberra

Nigerian designer seeks to challenge norms with gender-fluid fashion

Biden says reported firing on Gaza food line will complicate truce talks

Gaza health authorities say Israeli fire kills 104 waiting for aid

Fiji Cabinet approves Continental Shelf submission

Fiji to bid for hosting CLMM

EVT future operator of a new Rydges Resort in Fiji

Five countries pledge personnel for Haiti security mission

Dozens killed seeking aid in Gaza, overall death toll passes 30,000

Dealmaking in Miami with Shark Tank's Daymond John

Leather at Acne Studios, shaggy coats at Dries Van Noten

Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war

Thailand to ban recreational cannabis use by year-end

We pay expat coaches and expect results: Saukuru

Drua anticipate torrid Moana Pasifika battle

Athletes have time to re-adjust

Stallions brace for Lautoka FC

Status of iTaukei language worries GCC members

Chief Justice queries USP matter handling

Rent freeze order may be replaced with new policy

Cabinet approves National Disaster Risk Management Bill

Harmful subsidies talk intensifies

ANZ amplifying cyber security awareness

RBF notes mixed economic indicators

Algeria appoint Petkovic as coach