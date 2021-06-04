Home

Calls for national dialogue on vaccine rejected

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 8, 2021 4:00 am

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has shot down a suggestion for a national forum on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya spoke in parliament last night, defending an assistant lecturer of Fiji National University who had shared factually misleading information about the vaccine.

Tabuya says instead of taking action against her, she should be part of national discussions on the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“Why not include her in a panel discussion as part of a national effort to educate and enlighten our people about the vaccine. The very fact that her video went viral shows a good portion of the population feels this way.”

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says the individual in question has not proper background to speak on the matter.

 

“Regarding the lady from FNU, she’s obviously not an expert. What Honourable Tabuya read out is about people expressing their views, but to take her views – she’s not an expert.”

The Minister also highlighted that many businesses have requirements for employees to be vaccinated to operate in a COVID safe manner.

He says anyone who feels their human rights are being compromised can take the matter to the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

 

