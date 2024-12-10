Calls for increased police presence in Labasa

Labasa Special Administrator Paul Jaduram is calling for an increased police presence in Labasa town, particularly at night.

His concerns stem from the rising number of intoxicated individuals loitering in groups after hours, causing disturbances and even passing out on Labasa’s main street and surrounding areas in the morning.

As both the Special Administrator and a resident, Jaduram emphasizes that ensuring the safety of individuals and businesses should be a top priority especially with the festive season approaching.

“There are still a lot of gaps for police to cover, and I am being very honest; it has not been done. I live in the heart of town, and I can see from my balcony what’s going on and ask the authority and police department to take this very seriously.”

Jaduram said there was a need for nightclub bouncers and security personnel to take a more active role in managing crowds during the festive season particularly when it comes to preventing underage individuals from entering.

He stressed that bartenders should be vigilant in monitoring what they serve, while patrons also have a responsibility to know when it’s time to leave.

In response to rising concerns, the Fiji Police Force has already launched night operations in Labasa town, including pub patrols with plans for increased presence in the coming days.

FBC News has also reached out to the Acting Deputy Police Commissioner for the North for further comment on the matter.