Calls for inclusive review of Fukushima water discharge

The Fiji NGO Coalition on Human Rights, in solidarity with global demonstrators, is urging the government to base their decisions not solely on the report from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA safety review concluded that Japan’s plans to release treated water stored at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station into the sea are consistent with IAEA Safety Standards.

However, other experts say it poses an environmental threat that will last generations and may affect ecosystems.

Noelene Nabulivou, the Founder of DIVA for Equality advocates for a thorough examination of reports from various scientific experts.

“It is a worry for us before it talks about the positive use of nuclear energy and so it starts from that position so if anyone is taking their political position from that one report, we would say look to the other scientific experts because they will tell you that they have a very different point of view.”

Alliance for Future Generations Founder Lavetanalagi Seru is calling on the Fijian government and others to exercise good judgment.

“This is not an issue that is going to affect us today but it’s also going to affect future generations and our is that the alternative report from the independent experts commissioned by the Pacific Islands Forum has made it clear that the data is consistent, it’s far from safe.”

Anti-nuclear activist and General Secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches Reverend James Bhagwan has taken formal action by addressing Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with concerns about this pressing issue.

“I encourage everyone to reach out to members of Parliament, this is what democracy is all about, let’s reach out to our members of the people we voted for and get them to act as well.”

Japan’s move to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean has sparked anxiety and anger around the region and abroad.