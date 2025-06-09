Calls for effective leadership to drive tourism forward

[file photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation is urging the tourism industry to embrace transparency, accountability, and collaboration as Fiji charts its future growth.

Speaking during the Third Fiji Tourism Convention in Nadi, Gavoka acknowledged the achievements of the sector, including record visitor arrivals.

He stresses that tourism success is driven not by government policies alone but by the people who bring the sector to life including hoteliers, guides, chefs, dive masters, farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

“So both by air and sea, we saw more than a million visitors visiting our shores. While the increase is modest at 0.3 percent, the base is close to a million and contributes significantly to the Fijian economy, remaining on track for a fourth consecutive year in 2025 of 3.4 percent, following a 3.5 percent expansion in 2024. So tourism globally remains a powerhouse and we need to be part of this global growth.”

Gavoka also highlights the need for the sector to be resilient, inclusive, and future-ready.

The two-day convention, themed “Tourism beyond Boundaries”, brings together key government agencies, industry leaders, and international stakeholders to discuss policy direction, sector realities, and opportunities for inclusive growth

