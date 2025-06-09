Call to assess mental health services before law review

Independent consultant Margaret Eastgate says understanding the current state of mental health resources in Fiji is crucial before any review or update of the Mental Health Act 2010.

Speaking during the public consultation on the Act, Eastgate said there is a need to first identify what resources exist within the Ministry of Health and across the country before considering amendments.

She adds that any revised Act must be supported by a clear budget, a communication plan, and a strong monitoring and evaluation strategy to ensure real behavioural and social outcomes.

“I think essentially it looks to the accompanying budget for this Act as well as the communications plan which also comes to the sensitization of the Act.”

She also noted that the position of National Mental Health Advisor has remained vacant for about three years and highlighted the ongoing shortage of specialists, with only one psychiatrist currently serving in the country.

“There are supposed to be Divisional Mental Health Officers across each division in Fiji, and we understand that there is one psychiatrist in the country. So with that knowledge, we were able to take a look at how a potentially good Mental Health Act would look like.”

National Suicide Prevention Officer, Keli Koroi, says the Mental Health Act is not just for people living with mental illness but is designed to protect the rights and well-being of all Fijians.

He says this Act needs to be reviewed as it has been there since 2010, because it will help benefit us as citizens of Fiji in terms of protecting our rights.

