Call for the introduction of a resource tax

A submission has been made to the Great Council of Chiefs to consider setting up a resource tax.

Solo Nata, a representative from the Bose Vanua o Lau, says the introduction of a resource tax would help resource owners in terms of reserved funds.

Nata says this allocation would also assist in the operation of the Great Council of Chiefs.

Among the other submissions is the consideration of Fiji as a Christian state founded on Christian principles.

The GCC Review Consultation for Lau Province is currently underway, with hundreds in attendance.