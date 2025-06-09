Call for lawyers to break silence, back rule of law

Fiji Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson has called on the legal profession to end its long-standing reluctance to speak to the media, warning that continued silence is weakening public understanding of the law and allowing misinformation to flourish.

Speaking at the ODPP Annual Conference, Simpson says many lawyers still suffer from what he described as the “16-year syndrome” a lingering hesitance to comment publicly on legal and political issues following the restrictive environment created after the 2006 coup.

He told delegates that while the media has regained its voice, many lawyers have not, creating an information vacuum increasingly filled by unqualified social media commentators.

“We need kind of more John Apteds, more Richard Naidu’s, you know, the Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi, people who speak out on how the law affects various areas of public interest. Use the expertise and your experience to enhance public discourse. Otherwise, the Bush lawyers on Facebook will take over and they are taking over at the moment because you’re talking to yourselves and you’re being silent.”

Simpson urged legal practitioners to use their expertise to strengthen public discourse, especially at a time when legal challenges, constitutional debates and high-profile cases dominate national attention.

Simpson acknowledged that the relationship between the media and the legal community has not always been smooth, but stressed that open communication is essential for transparency, fair reporting and maintaining public trust in the justice system.

He encouraged lawyers to offer short updates during courtroom walk-ins and walk-outs, something that was commonplace in the 1990s but has since faded.

He reminded the audience that such engagement, if conducted within legal boundaries, can improve accuracy without compromising fair trial rights.

Simpson concluded by urging lawyers to embrace the media as partners rather than adversaries.

“But the benefits of talking and engaging with the media far outweigh being quiet and remaining silent. We can fix mistakes. We can correct things. But let’s not talk to each other.”

The call comes amid growing public scrutiny of high-profile court cases and the increasing influence of social media commentary over formal legal analysis.

