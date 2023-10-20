Cabinet reshuffle on hold: Vosarogo

Acting Health Minister and Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo

Acting Health Minister and Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo confirms that the recent cabinet reshuffle is on hold until Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s return tomorrow.

Vosarogo confirms that he is still holding the portfolio as Minister for Lands, while Siromi Turaga is still the Attoney General.

Vosarogo says that the Coalition Government will respect the voice of the public because that demonstrates real democracy.

Meanwhile, Vosarogo was to shift to the Office of the Attorney General, while Siromi was to switch and take up Vosarogo’s portfolio as the Minister for Lands.

The Fiji Law Society had written to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to request the withdrawal of Vosarogo as Attorney General, citing Vosarogo’s guilty pleas relating to a number of disciplinary proceedings that were trialed before the Independent Legal Services Commission.

According to the Society, this disqualifies Vosarogo from holding the office of Attorney General under Section 96(2)(b) of the 2013 Constitution.

The Society says it will pursue the matter in court if it is forced to do so, but hopes that it will not be necessary.

Meanwhile, Vosarogo argued that this is a legal issue that is open for discussion, as the legality of the conviction in question is not a criminal conviction.

Furthermore, Vosarogo says that there is a possibility of amending the constitution to serve its purpose better.