Cabinet re-establishes the Government Schools Board of Governors

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Selected government schools will have their Board of Governors re-established.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says these 13 schools are his former schools, Bucalevu Secondary School and Queen Victoria School.

This includes nine secondary schools and two primary schools.

Article continues after advertisement

The schools are Delainamasi Government School, Natabua Primary School, Adi Cakobau School, Labasa College, Levuka Public School, Nasinu Secondary School, Natabua High School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Sila Central School, Suva Grammar School, and

Vunisea Secondary School.Cabinet agreed that the role of this board is to provide effective oversight of the management and governance of a government school.

The Board of Governors was abolished in 2015.