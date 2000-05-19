Cabinet approves special sugarcane payment

The Cabinet has approved a special sugarcane payment of over $7.6 million with no deduction from the government to assist farmers in preparing for the 2025 cane crushing season.

The payment will help ensure that farmers are adequately equipped with the necessary capital and labor ahead of the new crushing season, which begins in early June.

The government acknowledges that the 2024 season was severely affected by prolonged dry conditions, rising production costs, labor shortages, and the slow recovery from climate-related disasters.

It says these difficulties have directly impacted farmers’ ability to meet production targets and adequately prepare for the next season.

Under the existing Master Award, farmers receive cane proceeds in five installments.

So far, growers have received the first three payments for the 2024 season, totaling $69.63 per tonne.

The Cabinet says the remaining two payments are scheduled for this month and in October.

The additional $5 per tonne special payment is to allow farmers to be equipped with the necessary capital and labor before the commencement of the 2025 crushing season in early June.

