Cabinet approves NZ volunteer aid program

[Source: VSA]

Cabinet has approved the execution of an agreement to engage volunteers from New Zealand for technical assistance in various projects in the country.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the cooperation agreement is between the Ministry of Employment and the Volunteer Service Abroad – New Zealand.

“The cooperation agreement will allow the Fijian government to engage VSA volunteers to provide technical assistance to community projects as well as larger-scale initiatives of government ministries.”

Rabuka says the VSA operates a volunteer development program funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand Aid Programme.

The VSA operates in five broad thematic areas, such as business and economic growth, health and wellbeing, education, environment, and climate change, as well as agriculture, fisheries, and food security.

Rabuka says the National Employment Center will oversee the VSA programs under the agreement.