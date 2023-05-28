Cabinet approves NAC implementation

[Source: File]

Cabinet has approved the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls and its implementation strategy 2023-2028.

Violence against Women and Girls is one of the most common human rights violation globally.

It says it is unfortunate that Fiji’s rates for gender violence, are among the highest in the world.

The 2023–2028 National Action Plan is the first of two five-year plans to establish the foundation for Government’s long-term commitment to prevent Violence against Women and Girls in Fiji.

The coordination and implementation of the Action Plan will be led by the Ministry of Women and Children, in consultation and partnership with stakeholders.

The Action Plan will look at violence against women and girls in all aspects of public and private life and across all levels of the society.