Cabinet approves agreement extension

The Cabinet has approved a further extension to the Agreement of Cooperation between the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, and the United Nations Human Settlement Program.

The extension has been approved until 31st May 2024.

Under the agreement, a project called ‘Increasing the resilience of informal urban settlements in Fiji that are highly vulnerable to climate change and disaster risks’ will be implemented.

The project addresses the increase in frequency and intensity of extreme events such as flooding, droughts, cyclones and long-term sea-level rise that negatively impacts informal settlements.

Sixteen communities will be assisted under the project.

The communities in Lami include Bilo, Kalekana, Qauia, Vuniivi, Wailekutu and Wainivokai.

In Sigatoka, Kulukulu, Vunikavika will be assisted by Nadi Korociri and Nawajikuma are part of this project.

In Lautoka California, Naqiroso, Nasoata, Taiperia, Veidogo, and Vunato are part of the project.

The Ministry has completed community profiling for these sixteen informal urban settlements.

UN-Habitat will provide around six million dollars under the no-cost extension of the AOC for the implementation of various capital projects in these communities.