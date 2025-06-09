Buyback scheme operates on ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ basis

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo clarified that all buyback scheme arrangements operate strictly on a “willing buyer, willing seller” basis.

Responding to questions in Parliament, Vosarogo said the first step is direct dialogue between the traditional owners and the current freehold title holders.

Vosarogo says once both parties agree on the sale, government intervenes to facilitate the transaction, provided funds are available under the annual allocation for the buyback program.

Vosarogo says this framework ensures transparency, fairness and equal opportunity for landowners seeking to return freehold land to traditional custodianship.

Opposition MP Inia Seruiratu questioned whether other communities are going through similar buyback situations.

Vosarogo confirmed that several landowning units have successfully completed their repayments, including the landowners of Navatu, whose official handover is expected next year once their trust is re-established.

However, he acknowledged that some communities continue to face difficulties meeting repayment obligations.

In such cases, the state leases out the land on the landowners’ behalf and channels the lease revenue directly toward repaying their outstanding balance.

Vosarogo cited Dawasamu as one example where this method is currently being applied.

He says the arrangement has proven to be one of the most effective tools in helping landowners regain their ancestral land without placing additional financial burden on them.

