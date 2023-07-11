Businesswoman granted bail

45-year-old businesswoman, Usha Kiran, has been granted bail by the Magistrates Court in Lautoka.

Kiran is facing one count of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, as charged by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Economic Crime Unit.

According to the allegations presented in court, Kiran is said to have received and disposed of over $44,000 between August and December 2016.

Article continues after advertisement

It is claimed that her husband, who worked as an Information Technology Manager, stole the money and conducted 13 transactions into her account, totaling more than $440,000 during the same period.

During the court proceedings, Kiran was informed of the charges in Hindi and expressed her understanding to the court.

She has exercised her right to legal representation and has opted for private counsel.

The case has been adjourned until September 4th for mention.