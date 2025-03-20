Businessman denies charge in drug case

[File Photo]

Businessman Ajai Punja denied his charge of unlawful possession of illicit drugs in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Punja appeared in the Court today for his plea.

He was arrested following a drug raid at his property in Denarau Nadi late last month.

Article continues after advertisement

During the raid, police discovered white substance and dried leaves at his property.

The white substances discovered during the raid tested negative for illicit drugs while the dried leaves returned positive for marijuana.

The matter has been adjourned to 21st November to set a trial date.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.