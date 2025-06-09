Businesses urged to tackle global trade with creativity

A renowned US political expert is urging Pacific businesses to get smart and creative as global trade challenges evolve due to shifting US and China policies.

Speaking at a networking event hosted by the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and the Fiji-USA Business Council, Steven Okun stressed the importance of innovation in today’s complex global economy.

“As tariffs come in, you’re going to have to become legally creative – not illegally – legally creative in how you address higher tariffs.”

Okun is calling on regional governments to help businesses assess their trade exposure to China and the United States.

“You need to know what your exposure to China is and what is your exposure to the United States. What is your supply chain’s exposure? You may be losing a market, and that means you’ll have to find new ones.”

He adds that Fiji is well-positioned for growth, with better access than ever before and says the country should aim to grow its market share.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Lawrence Kumar echoed the potential of the US market, highlighting its strong spending power and the opportunity to grow tourism.

