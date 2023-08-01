Bus fare change from today

Bus fares have experienced an increase starting today due to the government subsidy coming to an end yesterday.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has announced that all bus fares will revert to the fares specified in the “Final Authorisation for Fares and Charges for Public Service Vehicles in Fiji,” which was issued on 06 May 2022.

This change is a result of the subsidy program initiated on 1st August 2022, which has now concluded on 31st July 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

The FCCC has clarifies that the “Final Authorisation for Fares and Charges for Omnibus Services in Fiji” contains separate schedules for Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, and Taveuni, each of which includes fares for all stages of the journey.

Despite the fare increase, the FCCC assures the public that it remains dedicated to promoting a fair and equitable public transport system for the benefit of all Fijians.

Changes in Bus Fares – FCCC Release