Bus drivers told to act

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is calling on all bus drivers to be strict when it comes to the unruly behaviour of students.

This comes in light of a number of students who have been displaying bad behavior, especially after school sporting events.

FBOA General Secretary, Rohit Latchan says this has been an ongoing concern for many years and is now a major public problem for all operators.

Bus operators are calling on their drivers not to condone behaviour such as the rocking of buses, students hanging out of bus windows or the waving of flags outside of buses in a dangerous manner.

FBOA says if students or passengers conduct themselves in such a manner, drivers must pull their buses over and refuse to continue the journey unless their passengers stop their unruly behaviour.

It ass that if a police station is nearby, bus drivers should stop their buses there and seek the assistance of officers

Latchan says it is extremely worrying and sad that groups of students continue to ignore their own safety and that of the travelling public by behaving in an extremely dangerous way.