Bullying needs to stop says Akbar

[File Photo]

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji supports recent calls to address bullying.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar states that all forms of bullying, including physical, verbal, and cyberbullying, must be addressed.

He adds that since 2019, ACCF has received a total of 852 notifications for school accidents resulting in serious injuries.

Akbar says 85 of these notifications are for serious injuries as a result of assaults on pupils in schools.

He adds ACCF has received the following examples of school assaults: a student has pushed down a slope, a student was punched by his classmate when he confronted him for taking his stationary, and students were throwing stones at each other, causing serious injuries.

Akbar adds that it is important for there to be consequences for individuals who bully others.

He adds that there is a need to explore how the community around students may influence their behaviour.

Akbar is reminding the controlling authorities of schools that they are legally obliged to report any personal injury or death.