Bulitavu calls for purpose and unity at COP30

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji’s Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, has urged the country’s COP30 delegation to negotiate with purpose, integrity, and unity during a midweek briefing in Belém, Brazil.

Bulitavu emphasized that Fiji’s role at the conference is not simply to participate, but to deliver tangible outcomes that strengthen resilience and protect the future of Small Island Developing States.

Speaking to negotiators, technical experts, youth, civil society, and media, he reminded the team of the moral weight Fiji carries in global climate discussions, built through years of advocacy for justice, ambition, and equity.

He encouraged delegates to defend the Pacific’s priorities with courage and compassion, highlighting the human realities behind climate negotiations: families losing homes to rising seas, farmers struggling with failing crops, and children in need of a safer tomorrow.

Minister Bulitavu concluded the briefing by underscoring the responsibility of the delegation to represent Fiji effectively and achieve meaningful results at COP30.

