Budget to address housing shortages

Fijians can expect the 2025–2026 National Budget to tackle the growing housing gap across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says the issue has been overlooked for years and must now be prioritised.

According to the Public Rental Board, the annual demand for housing sits at around 1,600 units.

In response, Professor Prasad confirms that the upcoming budget will include increased funding for housing projects.

He says housing is a national issue that the government is committed to addressing head-on.

