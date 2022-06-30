Budget consultation moves to North

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is in the Northern Division today, holding face-to-face consultation on the 2022/2023 National Budget.

The first round of consultation is currently being held in Savusavu at the Hot Spring Hotel, attended by the business community and tourism industry stakeholders.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there has been a strong request for consultations from the rural areas of Vanua Levu and they have scheduled two sessions for the rural communities.

Tomorrow morning, the AG will be holding consultations at Loa Village in Buca Bay, Cakaudrove.

He will then travel to Tawake Village in the district of Udu to do the same.

The last consultation will be held at the Labasa Civic Center on Saturday at 10am.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the consultation gives Fijians a chance to give their views and opinions on what the budget should contain.

Issues discussed by the AG include the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s debt level, GDP and fuel and food prices.

The National Budget will be delivered on July 15th.