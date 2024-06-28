$68.8m for Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has been allocated a budget of $68.8 million.

According to the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, the new budget will include a substantial grant of $44 million for Tourism Fiji.

Prasad emphasizes that $13.6 million will be dedicated to the Fiji Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu.

The Finance Minister highlights the significant move to support and empower tourism Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises by introducing a Pilot Tourism MSME Fund.

He says that the initiative aims to assist up to $15,000 to rural communities. The fund is designed to foster an enabling environment for investment, create decent employment opportunities, and promote sustainable tourism activities.

This strategic allocation highlights the Ministry’s commitment to bolstering the tourism sector and ensuring its sustainable growth, particularly in rural areas.