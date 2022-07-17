Ambition to plant 30 million trees reafirmed in budget

[File Photo]

An additional budget of $17.7 million has been given to the Ministry of Forestry, of which $3.3 million will be utilized to support the widespread planting of trees in support of Fiji’s ambition to plant 30 million trees in 15 years.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says since its inception in 2019, Fiji has put over 12 million new trees on the ground.

This will offer technical assistance for nursery and silviculture practice training as well as seed supply and seed procurement.

“In line with this objective, $500,000 is being allocated for research into developing new forest products that can increase economic opportunities for resource owners, cottage industry, and the sector.”

This grant will help with collaboration and consultation, as well as in-depth research on the indicated tree species.

“The government has allocated $700,000 to assist resource owners through the provision of appropriate harvesting machines and equipment with the capacity to economically harvest, process and market their mature Pine trees. Specifically, resource owners will be able to use their own timber to build cyclone resilient houses and market the surplus to generate revenue and elevate their standard of living.”

$350,000 will be given to the Ministry of Forestry to finish the National Forest Inventory.