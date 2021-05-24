Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|
Full Coverage

Budget 2021-22

FNPF contribution will increase by one percent

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 8:55 pm
[File Photo]

The Government will increase the Fiji National Provident Fund employer and employee contribution from 5% to 6% from 1st January 2022 through 31st December 2022.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says for more than a year now, FNPF members’ accounts have received contributions at a lower rate.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the 1% reversal for both employers and employees should yield a total of around $40 million dollars credited to members’ accounts.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Government will gradually revert the contribution rates to a total of 18% in the coming years.

“Any employer who chooses to contribute more than the 6% statutory mandatory contribution, up to 10%, will be allowed to deduct 300% of that contribution from their taxes and that additional income in the pockets of the employee will be exempt from income tax”.

He adds FNPF members between the ages of 50 and 54 with balances of up to $10,000 will now be able to withdraw all remaining funds from their FNPF account.

The Economy Minister says this will provide some form of financial support for decisions regarding their livelihood

Sayed-Khaiyum says FNPF members affected by COVID-19 will also be able to withdraw up to 10,000 dollars for business-related purposes from general accounts.

This is expected to inject up to 30 million dollars into the economy.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.