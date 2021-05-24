Financial controls within Government will be tightened

The Permanent Secretaries will be severely reprimanded for any violations.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a high level of fiscal discipline needs to be maintained as every dollar should go where it is meant to go is

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are tightening financial controls within the Government to ensure they keep operations on budget.

He adds Permanent Secretaries and agency heads are under strict instructions to operate within their budgetary allocations and avoid any unnecessary movement of funds within ministries.

The Economy Minister says they used to offer more flexibility for Permanent Secretaries to reallocate funds throughout the financial year, however, this is no longer acceptable.