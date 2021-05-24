$200m loan capital support for businesses

Government has today announced a $200 million working capital support in the form of loans to help Fijian businesses meet their operational needs.

In his national budget address, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says government will fully subsidize borrowers’ interest costs on these loans for the first two years, with a total funding allocation of $8 million in the 2021-2022 Budget.

There will be additional funding of $8 million in the following budget.

Sayed-Khaiyum says businesses who take advantage of this programme will have the freedom to use this assistance where they need it most adding they can pay wages and salaries, rents and utilities, purchase stocks or cover any other working capital needs.

Existing micro-businesses with turnover less than $50 thousand will be eligible for a maximum loan funding of $10,000.

Small businesses with an annual turnover of $50,000 to $300,000 will be eligible for a maximum loan funding of $20,000.

Medium-sized businesses with an annual turnover of $300,000 to $1.25 million are eligible for a maximum loan of $50,000.

Large businesses with a turnover of more than $1.25 million can access up to $100,000 in loans.

Under this facility, nearly 20,000 businesses in Fiji will be assisted.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Reserve Bank of Fiji will provide special funding of $200 million at a rate of 0.25% that can be accessed by commercial banks, FDB and other licensed credit institutions.

These financial institutions will lend these funds at a maximum rate of 3.99 per cent.

All of this, he says, will allow Fiji’s banks to make these interest-only loans for the first two years.

This means for the first two years, none of these businesses will pay anything — because Government will pay all the interest.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds, for the comfort of the financial institutions, Government will guarantee 90 per cent of the loan for the micro-businesses through the RBF, 85 per cent for small businesses, 80 per cent for medium-sized businesses and 75 per cent for large businesses.

Government has also allocated $5 million in the 2021/2022 Budget for RBF to manage the guarantee.

He says further allocations will be made over the years to ensure that sufficient funding is held at the RBF to cater for any future defaults.