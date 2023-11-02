Brothers thrive in PALM program

Mesulame Naisoro and his younger brother have reaped significant rewards from their participation in the Pacific Labor Mobility Scheme.

In April last year, they both embarked on their employment journey with Queensland-based meat processing company Teys, and the impact on their family and their own lives has been nothing short of remarkable.

Former call center agent Mesulame Naisoro says that their ability to support their family has far exceeded their initial expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sending money back home, having a renovations done at our house back at home, me and my younger brother here providing financial support for them.”

Naisoro says that they are adapting smoothly to their new lifestyle.

“The experience is change of lifestyle, it’s fast moving here, people are well communicated here, rather than home people are laid back. Was it challenging fitting in? No, not really, not challenging as it sounds but it was a good experience to come and work at a meat industry.”

The Naisoro siblings from Tailevu, along with their fellow Fijian coworkers at TEYS, have not only experienced salary boosts, but have also ventured into substantial personal investments.

The brothers say they have been able to purchase a car and move into a new apartment.

Meanwhile, remittances from Australia to Fiji reached a historic peak last year, surpassing $300 million, with a substantial share being contributed by PALM workers.