Broadcaster Noor Jahan bids farewell

After 35- years as one of Fiji’s most iconic voices, Noor Jahan is signing off from the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for the final time today.

Jahan’s distinctive voice and engaging style have captivated audiences for over three decades, making her a household name in Fiji.

She was host of the long-running Radio Fiji Two program, Ghar Sansaar, initially designed to target women, the show evolved to tackle a broader range of topics, including health, education, and various social issues.

Through this platform, she not only entertained but also educated and empowered listeners.

Jahan began her journey as a radio announcer in her late 30s, taking a leap into a profession became her lifelong passion.

She credited her children as her greatest support system and also her sharpest critics.

Noor Jahan says broadcasting was never just about entertainment, it was about building relationships with listeners.

“I make them feel very, very much, like, very special, and especially, like, we’ve been on show when there are, like, homemakers, ladies, and people have this, ah, she stays home, and, you know, like, and, you know what, when I used to, when they would call and say, hello, who’s this beautiful voice, what’s her name, then they would say, Mrs. so and so . I say, no, what’s your name? I’m Mrs. so and so. I say, what’s your name? And that makes them feel very special, right, like, individually, on a very one-to-one basis.”

Radio Fiji One Program Manager Naikini Kamanalagi calls her a source of great knowledge and an inspiring figure in the broadcasting world.

“Looking at Noor’s age, I really admire her of her age and dedication to her work. She is really passionate to what she’s doing every day, very knowledgeable and I really admire her because I worked with her a few years back and I really know Noor. So we share food, we share stories together but she’s really extremely knowledgeable and passionate to her work and I wish her good health. Noorji, I wish you good health and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

Radio Mirchi Presenter Renuka Narayan says Noor Jahan was her mentor and a mother figure.

She says whether it was addressing critical issues, sharing uplifting stories, or simply being a comforting presence on air, Noor Jahan built a bond with Fijians.

“I joined FBC in 1986. I was a teenager then and since then I’ve been working with Noorji and she’s very intelligent. I have learned a lot from her and yes, I will really miss her.”

As Noor Jahan signs off for the last time, FBC and the people of Fiji unite in wishing her the very best for her next chapter, knowing her legacy will inspire future generations of broadcasters.