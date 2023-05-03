BRED BANK records over $20m in profit

BRED BANK (Fiji) has achieved historic results, marking its 10th anniversary in 2022 with a remarkable net profit after tax of over $20 million.

This represents a seven-fold increase compared to the previous year.

This is reflected in the Bank’s impressive growth in market share of over 2 percentage points in loans and 3 percentage points in deposit that resulted in surpassing its $1 billion loan portfolio.

The Bank’s foreign exchange income grew by 64.2% last year.

The Bank will invest over $33 million this year in developing new branches and its head office.

This it says will create more employment opportunities

The Bank is optimistic in its ability to continue delivering and supporting its customers and the Fijian economy.