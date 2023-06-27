BPO sector a game changer: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs & Communications Manoa Kamikamica, expressed his optimism and highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in Fiji’s economic transformation.

Speaking at the launch of the new Outsource Fiji Office in Garden City, Raiwai yesterday, Kamikamica says the BPO sector is a game changer, providing employment opportunities for over 8,000 Fijians.

He says this was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic as the industry remained operational.

The Deputy PM also emphasized that the BPO industry significantly contributes to economic diversification, employment creation, income generation, and talent retention, aligning with the national vision.

Outsource Fiji President Craig Strong says the journey to opening of the new office was a journey that began in 2017, adding it was made possible through the commitment of the council members and government.

Strong says it is time that the outsourcing sector is recognized for its current and future contribution to the national economy.