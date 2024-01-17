Boseiwaqa to prioritize finance management

[File Photo]

Better finance management is one of the key areas that Suva’s newly appointed Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa, will prioritize.

While speaking to FBC News, Boseiwaqa highlighted the importance of upholding administrative roles with good governance, transparency, and accountability.

He says one of the main focuses now is looking at the current issues faced by residents and ratepayers in Suva municipality, like garbage disposal and collection.

Newly appointed Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa

He adds that they will also be working on reviewing strategic and action plans that better serve the people.

“The need to have good governance is to closely adhere to the laws and policies, and of equal importance are the processes. The standard operational procedures because these are areas where manipulation takes place; either we manipulate the laws or the policies or the standard operational procedures, and this needs to be closely monitored.”

Boseiwaqa says that he is also looking forward to engaging with the community’s members.