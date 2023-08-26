Bose Ko Viti gets underway

Members of the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma conference have been reminded of the key issues and challenges facing the country.

While speaking at the devotional opening of the annual conference this morning, Reverend Dr. Jolami Lasawa says addressing social and spiritual issues is one of the agenda items that needs to be discussed at the conference.

Dr. Lasawa says the church is not only about preaching but also about sharing, learning, and practicing what is discussed.

He adds it’s about time for the church to put everything in order for the betterment of the nation.

The annual conference will end on September 1st at Furnival Park in Suva.

The theme for this year’s conference is Enhancing Holistic Salvation for a better Fiji.