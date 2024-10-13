Boosting local rice production vital says President

With 75 percent of rice producers located in the Northern Division, rice production currently totals just 8,000 tonnes, translating to a self-sufficiency rate of only 20 percent.

This highlights the urgent need to strengthen the sector and reduce the country’s reliance on rice imports, which amount to approximately $51 million to $60 million annually.

While speaking at the annual Presidents Awards for Rice Farmers in Labasa, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere called for immediate action.

Ratu Wiliame stresses the need for leveraging grants to meet local demand and empower farmers to thrive.

“We are indeed grateful for the Government grant of $150,000 aimed at the revitalization of the rice industry, as well as to support its 400 farmers. Through this grant, a total of 600 acres of rice crop are expected to be planted.”

He adds qualified farmers are expected to supply 80 percent of their production to Fiji Rice Limited, targeting a yield of 480 tonnes of paddy.