Body of a teen found in Waisali

Police have retrieved the body of a missing teenage girl from a river near Naloaloa village in Wailevu, Savusavu.

Police say the victim was allegedly swept away by a strong current from Waisali village last Friday.

Following a continuous search around the area and downstream by villagers and police over the last few days, the victim’s the body was retrieved yesterday evening.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed the victim went fishing with another girl last week when the incident happened.

It is alleged she jumped into the river but did not resurface.

The police investigation continues..