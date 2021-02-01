News
Body found in Wainibokasi River
April 5, 2021 4:15 pm
The body of a 39-year-old woman has been found in the Wainibokasi River. [Source: Fiji Police]
A joint search team involving divers from the Police Special Response Unit and officers from within the Eastern Division had been searching for the woman on Saturday.
Police says the team pursued the search despite adverse weather conditions.
An investigation continues.
