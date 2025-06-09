Board eyes bigger returns for landowners

[Photo: Supplied]

The newly appointed Fiji Pine Trust Board has pledged to prioritise the welfare of landowners.

They said they would do this while driving strategic investment and sustainable growth for future generations.

Chair and Nabou Trustee Semi Degei leads the board, supported by Ratu Kitione Tuinaosara, a Bua Trustee and Josua Nayasi, a Ra Trustee.

Semi Degei [Photo: Supplied]

“We are in this position because landowners voted us in, believing that we will see their best interests represented. We are not answerable to the government or the company; we are answerable to the landowners that voted for us.”

Degei highlights a key challenge and that is hile land size remains fixed, the number of clan members grows each year.

This means lease returns must be shared among more beneficiaries, shrinking individual shares.

To address this, the board aims to diversify investments beyond traditional land leases. The goal is to secure higher and more sustainable returns for beneficiaries.

A top priority is developing a strong governance and strategic plan for the next three years.

This plan will maximise benefits for landowners and support the growth of their mataqali and tribes, creating opportunities for future generations.

