Blue talanoa sets stage for engagement

Pacific Island countries should be fully involved in the preparatory processes for the UN Ocean Conference, scheduled to take place in 2025 in France and co-chaired by Costa Rica.

This was emphasized by French ambassador to Fiji Francois-Xavier Ledger at the Blue Talanoa discussion last night.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the level of commitments from participants from all over the pacific

“The Blue Talanoa is the first for the series and we were very impressed by the level of commitment of the participants and not only from the Fiji but we also had some participants from Tuvalu and so we intend to continue.”

He states that the conference will be based on the three main pillars of multilateral process relating to the oceans, mobilizing funds for ocean protection and advancing informed decision making for ocean sciences.

The ambassador also states that the community should also be involved and feel the benefits of all the programs that are being conducted.

This blue talanoa is the first of its series and more similar discussion will take place before the Ocean Conference in 2025.