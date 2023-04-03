Bill to repeal MIDA Act tabled

[File Photo]

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has tabled the bill to repeal the Media Industry Development Act 2010.

While tabling the bill, Turaga says there is a need to repeal the Act as certain contents are controversial and undemocratic as it breaches the right to freedom and expression.

He says this does not mean the media can now report on anything and everything without authentic sources.

“But it does provide a start to ensuring that which is only the people of Fiji is not limited by overbearing regulation by the government. Each person can now be guaranteed once the act is repealed.”



[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Turaga says the Bill must pass through one single sitting and must not be referred to the standing committee or any other committee.

He says the Bill must be debated and voted upon by parliament on Thursday.