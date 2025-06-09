Bill targets commercial tourism use

[File Photo]

The Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill 2025 applies only to commercial tourism and climate-related projects, with fishing activities excluded from the proposed law.

Speaking at the Third Fiji Tourism Convention in Nadi, Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation Salaseini Daunabuna says the Bill replaces the Regulation of Surfing Areas Act and introduces a new framework for commercial marine areas used by the tourism sector.

Under the Bill, ownership of State-held marine areas used for commercial tourism may be transferred to identify customary marine owners through a formal application and approval process.

Daunabuna says fishing activities, as defined under existing law, are not covered by the Bill, and any future expansion would require a separate policy decision.

“Commercial tourism activity is broadly outlined as prescribed commercial activities in the tourism industry. Now it’s worded that way because we are currently undertaking the exercise with our technical lead to put together the regulations that will outline what are these commercial tourism activities.”

The legislation is currently before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, with public consultations expected.

