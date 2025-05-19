Bhindi Group launches $5M real estate project

[Photo: Supplied]

Bhindi Group will launch a real estate development on Fantasy Road, Nadi, enhancing the western division’s residential and commercial areas.

The $5 million project, strategically located between Nadi Airport and Nadi Town, aims to attract home-buyers and investors.

The development includes 52 residential lots and a three-acre commercial lot, designed for quality housing and commercial spaces.

Residential lots are generously sized for modern living, with paved roads, utilities, and green spaces.

Investment Fiji CEO Kamal Chetty highlights investor confidence in Fiji’s real estate.

The commercial area will offer retail, office, and hospitality services.

The Fiji Trade Commission North America commended Bhindi Group’s investment in Fiji’s growth, noting its contribution to urban infrastructure, employment, business, and economic resilience.

