Beach cleanup highlights commitment to ocean sustainability

Maintaining clean beaches and raising awareness about healthy and clean oceans are crucial steps in preserving the health of our oceans.

This has been highlighted by Qualified Higher Education Commission Trainer and Assessor for Climate and Oceans Resilience Pallawish Kumar during the beach cleanup on Saturday.

Kumar says the commitment aligns seamlessly with the Anglican Communion’s fifth mark of mission: to strive to safeguard the integrity of creation and sustain and renew the life of the earth.

He adds that the initiative forms a vital component of the ongoing Certificate IV in Resilience program offered by USP Pacific TAFE in partnership with St. John the Baptist Theological College of the Anglican Diocese of Polynesia.

It was also a momentous occasion for St. Luke’s Church as it works toward officially becoming a green church, symbolizing its dedication to sustainability.